Stoke 4 – 0 Barnsley

Stoke climbed out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone after a thumping 4-0 make an impression on fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Strikers Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell made the absolute most of poor defending from the people to fire the Potters in to a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes.

Campbell then gave City a commanding cushion in the 38th minute after his marker powered down at a large part.

Substitute Tom Ince completed the scoring three full minutes from time, curling a beauty in to the top corner while the visiting defence stood watching.

Sam Vokes celebrates scoring the opener for Stoke



Toothless Barnsley were lucky the defeat was not weightier, with Sam Clucas, Vokes and Nick Powell all going near to adding further goals.

It leaves Stoke with a five-point cushion over Barnsley, that are second from bottom and four points adrift of Hull in 21st.

Vokes headed Stoke in to an eighth-minute lead after he drifted away from his marker to have on the conclusion of a Clucas corner.

It got worse for the visitors two minutes later when Campbell doubled the house side’s lead after doing your best with a defensive blunder.

Mads Andersen’s attempted straight back pass fell woefully short, allowing James McClean to lay it on a plate for Campbell to backheel home.

Kilian Ludewig had a powerful shot beaten behind by goalkeeper Jack Butland after 24 minutes as Barnsley arrived to the game.

Stoke were inches far from making it 3-0 when they had two shots blocked within the six-yard box following a goalmouth scramble on the half-hour mark.

Powell was booked one minute later for diving after he took a tumble on the edge of the box.

But the pressure paid off when Campbell peeled away from his marker at a Clucas corner to score his ninth goal of the campaign after 38 minutes.

Clucas blazed over from 12 yards two minutes later, before Jack Walton tipped away a Vokes header on the stroke of half-time.

Stoke didn’t make the most of a two-on-one chance in the 57th minute when Campbell’s pass lacked the pace to play in McClean.

Cauley Woodrow curled a free kick well over on the hour as Barnsley looked for a route back.

But the visitors were not able to do such a thing telling using their possession and Stoke comfortably sat on the lead.

Alex Mowatt had a curling free kick acrobatically beaten away by Butland with eight minutes left, while Walton did brilliantly to get down low and turn behind a well-struck half-volley from Powell two minutes later.

Barnsley were left paying the cost for more slack defending with three full minutes to go when Ince finished well after the defence failed to close him down.

What the managers said…

Stoke’s Michael O’Neill: “Tyrese is a great finisher. If you might be a good finisher you have to enter the positions and that he did that today. He’s not looked the same since he returned, but today he was excellent and did plenty of good work.

“He is a young player who is still developing. When he is in that mood, defenders are frightened at this level. It’s nice he got the two goals, but he has to keep going now. I am delighted with the result. We had the right intensity in our play, that was the message we hammered home during the week.”

Barnsley’s Gerhard Struber: “When they got the second goal we lost our plan and it affected the mind-set of

the players. Stoke had a big advantage and we were not clear and ready at this moment.

“We were not ready to fight against this massive opponent.”