Stojakovic steps down as Kings assistant GM By Reuters





(Reuters) – Sacramento Kings assistant basic supervisor Peja Stojakovic has actually stepped down from his function, the NBA franchise stated on Saturday, a day after Vlade Divac resigned as basic supervisor following their failure to reach the 2019-20 season’s playoffs.

Stojakovic, who held the task for the previous 2 seasons, bet the Kings from 1998– 2006, directing them to the Western Conference Finals in 2002.

“We are deeply appreciative to Peja for his contributions and commitment to the Kings and to the city of Sacramento both as a legend and as an executive,” stated Kings owner and chairmanVivek Ranadive

“Peja is a pillar of the community and he will always remain a part of our Kings family.”

A three-time All Star, Stojakovic had stints with the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets and Toronto Raptors prior to signing up with the Dallas Mavericks and winning an NBA Championship in 2011.

He retired in 2011 and has actually held different front workplace executive functions for the Kings given that 2015.

“It has been a great joy and honor to work in the Kings front office,” statedStojakovic “I want to thank the organization and especially the incredible fans around the world for the support over the years.”

The Kings, who ended up with a 31-41 routine season record, on Friday called Joe …