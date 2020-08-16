Stocks week ahead: How much longer can this greed-fueled rally last?

The Wall Street bliss recommends that this might be another bubble or market mania. They do not tend to end well. So is this rally operating on fumes?

There are growing issues about the truth that stocks have actually continued to head greater even as the worldwide economy stays bogged down in economic crisis.

That makes it much more important for the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress to come to an agreement on more stimulus.

“The US labor market continues to show signs of stabilizing, but referring to it as ‘healing’ is a bit of a stretch,” stated Samuel Rines, primary financial expert with Avalon Investment and Advisory, in a report.

“The economic consequences of this level of unemployment has not been fully felt by the economy due to the significant transfer payments from the government,” Rines included. “As the ‘surge’ payments expire, the US economy will begin to feel the pain more acutely.”

It’s likewise worth keeping in mind that profits– to be blunt– have …