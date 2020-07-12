Stocks week ahead: Get ready for an awful earnings season

Brace your self: According to estimates published by FactSet, analysts predict that earnings for the S&P 500 plummeted not quite 45%, which will be the biggest drop since a 69% plunge throughout the depths of the Great Recession in the fourth quarter of 2008. Revenues are expected to own fallen significantly more than 10%. Retailers, energy organizations and industrial firms likely reported the greatest declines in sales and profit.

Financial firms take center stage this week. Banks and asset managers will post their latest results.

“Now that we are getting through the first full quarter of Covid-19 lockdowns … the effects of the pandemic and resulting loss of economic activity are starting to show an impact,” Mark Doctoroff, managing director and global co-head of the financial institutions group for MUFG, said in an email to CNN Business.

But Doctoroff added that there might be some bright spots to bank earnings. Profits from trading desks could be robust, thanks to the surge in stock market volatility. Financial firms may also post solid results from their debt underwriting companies. Companies have already been rushing to issue new bonds as interest rates remain near zero.

Banks won't be the sole companies in the earnings spotlight. Pepsi, Delta, Netflix and Dow components Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are also due to report their latest results.

It seems unlikely that lots of of these firms will provide much in the way of financial guidance because of the uncertain nature of the economy. For what it’s worth, analysts expect the profit picture to improve since the year progresses. And analysts now predict a big rebound next year, with profits expected to rise 12% in the first quarter and not quite 30% for all of 2021.

Hopes for an instant, pronounced V-shaped recovery in earnings have already been one of the main reasoned explanations why the overall market has rebounded so quickly from its March lows.

The S&P 500 is currently down only one.4% this season. It’s possible that the bear market is already over even though the entire economy remains weak and there are worries about still another surge of Covid-19 cases in the United States. But the Federal Reserve has helped fuel expectations of a comeback having its trillions of dollars of loan programs.

“What you are looking at over the next 12 months is still a moderate recovery,” said Erik Knutzen, chief investment officer of multi-asset for Neuberger Berman, adding that there is a “titanic struggle” in the markets between bears focusing on weak fundamentals and bulls who’ve expectations for more stimulus.

Why Wall Street might be turning on US stocks

Is it time to look for stock buys beyond your United States?

It’s a question investors are asking increasingly more as they ponder how long the massive run-up in US shares can continue.

The numbers: The S&P 500 has risen 42% since its low point on March 23. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index has gained 31% since its March low.

But Wall Street strategists are increasingly taking a look at European shares more favorably, noting the potency of the region’s recovery from Covid-19 and seeing opportunities to tap value.

Last week, BlackRock downgraded US equities to a “neutral” rating, warning a surge in coronavirus cases could hit the recovery just as support for more government stimulus starts to wane. Its strategists said they now favor European shares, citing robust public health measures and a “ramped-up” policy response.

They’re maybe not the only ones. On a recently available call with reporters, Evan Brown, head of multi-asset allocation strategy at UBS, praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel for quickly moving to roll out fiscal stimulus measures. There’s lots of room for Europe to outperform, that he said.

The counterargument: The massive rebound in US stocks has been driven by surging shares in companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, which helped push the Nasdaq toward a number of all-time highs last week. There’s no reason to believe these companies will falter soon.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said Friday that he believes US tech stocks will keep outperforming within the next 12 to 18 months given expectations for longer-term growth. But that he told customers that selectivity may be increasingly important, and encouraged them to look beyond the traditional Big Tech names.

Up next

Monday: PepsiCo PEP earnings

Tuesday: US inflation data; UK balance of trade; Germany economic sentiment; Citigroup C Delta Air Lines DAL JPMorgan Chase JPM Wells Fargo WFC US inflation data; UK balance of trade; Germany economic sentiment;andearnings

Wednesday: US industrial production; Goldman Sachs GS UnitedHealth UNH US industrial production;andearnings

Thursday: China GDP; US initial unemployment claims and retail sales; Bank of America BAC Charles Schwab SCHW Honeywell HON Johnson & Johnson JNJ Morgan Stanley MS Truist TFC Netflix NFLX China GDP; US initial unemployment claims and retail sales;andearnings