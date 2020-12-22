The stocks of WCN have received a rating of ‘buy’ from fifteen analysts who have been working on the company by brokerage firms. According to Marketbeat, three of the investment analysts have already issued a rating of ‘hold’ for the stocks of the company, while ten of them have given it a rating of ‘buy’. One investment analyst has given the stock a rating of ‘strong buy’. Currently, the price target of the company is $112.54 over the course of a year, as mentioned by several analysts.

The Quarterly Earnings of WCN

Quite a lot of investment firms have been working on the stocks of WCN. Morgan Stanley has already decreased the price target set on the company from $120 to $190, with a rating of ‘overweight’ on the stocks. Oppenheimer has also reiterated its rating of ‘buy’ on the stocks of the company in one of their research notes that were published on the 17th of September.

The Royal Bank of Canada has also increased the price target on the shares of the company from $122 to $124, with the rating of ‘outperform’ on the stocks of the company. Raymond James has increased the price target on the company from $115 to $118 while giving the company a rating of ‘strong buy’. JPMorgan Chase & Co has also upgraded the stocks of the company from a rating of ‘neutral’ to a rating of ‘overweight’, while increasing the objective price on the company from $103 to $108.

The stocks of WCN traded at $101.64 last Tuesday. The market cap of the company is $26.71 billion, with a PEG ratio of 4.95, and a PE ratio of 130.31. The moving average of the company over 50-days is $104.03, while the moving average of the company over 200 days is $100.32. The year low of the company is $70.87, while the year high has been set at $111.04. The quick ratio of the company is 1.45, with a current ratio fixed at 1.45.