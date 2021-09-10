Stocks: Volatility... going into the next couple of months should be higher: SVP Schwab
Stocks: Volatility... going into the next couple of months should be higher: SVP Schwab

Omar Aguilar, Senior Vice President, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investments, Schwab Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the market and Federal Reserve following the August jobs report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR