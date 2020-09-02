Stocks soar on vaccine optimism—but tech names falter

U.S. equities rose alongside European stocks as the nearly relentless rally in risk assets continued, but with a twist as tech shares underperformed.

The S&P 500 jumped the most in almost two months to an all-time high, with some of this year’s least-loved shares helping fuel the rally. The Russell 1000 Value Index rose 1.7%, beating its growth counterpart. Utilities and financial stocks — two of the three worst performing sectors in 2020 — each rose more than 1.4%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added the most in three weeks.

The dollar rose the most in almost two weeks as the euro slid further below $1.20, a level it breached for the first time in more than two years Tuesday. Oil fell with precious metals and Treasury yields dipped.

The rally in global stocks has pushed major indexes to record highs as traders bet that a flood of liquidity unleashed by central banks will make its way to equity markets. The rotation away from the tech titans that have led gains this year — with Apple, Tesla and Zoom Video all slumping Wednesday — could signal confidence in a broader economic recovery from the pandemic and a possible vaccine.

“We’ve seen all the major central banks stay very accommodative,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “Negative real yields…

