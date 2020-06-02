Stocks shrug off US unrest, China tensions amid easing of Covid-19 lockdowns – business live | Business

03:05
European shares march greater as markets open
Nationwide information launched this morning exhibits UK house prices fell on the quickest fee because the monetary disaster, my colleague Julia Kollewe writes.
It got here as would-be consumers mentioned they might wait six months earlier than returning to the housing market.
The common worth of a house dropped 1.7% in May from the earlier month to £218,902, according to
Nationwide Building Society, one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders. This comes after April’s 0.9% achieve and is the the most important month-to-month fall since February 2009.
The annual progress fee slowed to 1.8%, down from 3.7% in April and the slowest since December.
Nationwide mentioned potential consumers had been now planning to attend six months on common earlier than seeking to enter the market, and that 12% of the inhabitants had put off transferring as a result of of the lockdown.
Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, mentioned:
The raft of insurance policies adopted to help the financial system, together with to guard companies and jobs, to help peoples’ incomes and hold borrowing prices down, ought to set the stage for a rebound as soon as the shock passes, and assist restrict lengthy-time period harm to the financial system.
