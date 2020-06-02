Stocks shrug off US unrest, China tensions amid easing of Covid-19 lockdowns – business live | Business



02:56

Nationwide information launched this morning exhibits UK house prices fell on the quickest fee because the monetary disaster, my colleague Julia Kollewe writes.

It got here as would-be consumers mentioned they might wait six months earlier than returning to the housing market.

The common worth of a house dropped 1.7% in May from the earlier month to £218,902, according to

Nationwide Building Society, one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders. This comes after April’s 0.9% achieve and is the the most important month-to-month fall since February 2009.

The annual progress fee slowed to 1.8%, down from 3.7% in April and the slowest since December.

Nationwide mentioned potential consumers had been now planning to attend six months on common earlier than seeking to enter the market, and that 12% of the inhabitants had put off transferring as a result of of the lockdown.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, mentioned: