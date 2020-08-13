Stocks pare early losses after jobless claims slide below 1 million but Dow industrials pressured by Cisco shares

Stock criteria were cutting early decreases Thursday early morning, as novice claims for welfare declined far more quickly than expected, but financiers appeared rather reluctant to press stocks much even more near records in the middle of a stalemate over a fresh coronavirus help plan.

What are significant criteria doing?

The Dow Jones IndustrialAverage

United States: DJIA

traded 55 points, 0.2%, lower near 27,920, while the S&P500

United States: SPX

included about 2 points, less than 0.1%, to trade near 3,382 The NasdaqComposite

United States: COMPENSATION

increased 83 points or 0.8%, trading near 11,095