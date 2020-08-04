Stocks Crash Can Stop $11.3K Bitcoin Price ‘In Its Tracks’ — Report

Bitcoin (BTC) is revealing all the indications of additional price gains however macro markets might still bring the bull go to an end, states Glassnode.

In its most current weekly upgrade, The Week On-Chain, the analytics company sounded the alarm about an external force “halting this bull run in its tracks.”

Glassnode: This might be the start of next BTC booming market

As BTC/USD challenged $11,500, Glassnode exposed different network principles, which pointed the method to even more powerful price efficiency.

Combined in its Glassnode Network Index (GNI) index, both liquidity and total network health were distinctly bullish. An absence of conserving habits amongst hodlers brought “sentiment,” another part of the index, lower.

Overall, nevertheless, basic GNI stood at 73/100, a modification of 3 points over the previous week.

Glassnode GNI. Source: Glassnode

Separately, the business’s Compass tool continued to flash bullish for a tenth week in a row.

“After over 2 months of indicating an upcoming price increase, the compass’ position in the bullish zone is finally being reflected in the price of BTC,” the upgrade summed up.

“Consistently strong on-chain fundamentals suggest that this may indeed be the beginning of the next bull market.”

Bitcoin remains macro-sensitive

Nonetheless, as resilient as Bitcoin appeared, there was still space for traditionally delicate elements to go back to ruin the enjoyable for financiers.

“However, despite strong sentiment, a crash in traditional markets (as has been forecast by many analysts) could halt this bull run in its tracks, as we saw on Black Thursday in March,” Glassnode included.

“As such, investors should remain cautious in their optimism, given the fragility of financial markets in the current day and age.”

As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin has actually revealed high connection with specific macro parts, significantly stock exchange and especially the S&P500 Recent weeks have actually supplied a break in the pattern, as stocks cool however BTC/USD speeds up in line with safe houses such as gold.

Bitcoin vs. S&P 500 6-month chart. Source: Skew

Despite falling in March, Bitcoin’s healing beat the rare-earth element convincingly, with year-to-date returns presently standing at over 55%.

On Monday, different traders provided their probably circumstances for short-term Bitcoin price trajectory. Previously, the belief was currently coalescing around a most likely fresh bullish stage starting at some time later on in August.