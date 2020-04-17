Stocks are set to rally on hope for an effective coronavirus treatment, Dow futures rise 700 points

The stock markets are going down but it does not mean that the investors are without all hope. They still have hope and whenever they are seeing a bit of light in the darkness, they are jumping in to take a shot to help recover the economy. When Gilead Sciences announced that their drugs are showing some kind of effectiveness in the Coronavirus pandemic, the future of the US stock market saw a surge upwards. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures leaped by about 789 points and showed a gain of about 777 points. The Nasdaq 100 futures got a 2% climb and the S&P 500 futures got up by 2.9%.

It is clear that the treatment solution is showing investors hope that the country would soon reopen and the economy might be back in order.

The shares of Gilead have also jumped up over 13% in premarket trading when a Chicago hospital reported that the drug remdesivir was making people recover from fatal symptoms.

While Gilead did mention that we should not depend completely on anecdotal evidence, this ray of good hope is just showing that an effective treatment fast can be a great way to restart the economy.

