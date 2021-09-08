Stocks and bonds outlook for rest of 2021; Dr Fauci says Pfizer booster shots could be ready by 9/20

TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan joins Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre to discuss the market’s possible reaction to Biden’s decision on the Fed Chair, the outlook of the bond yield for the remainder of the year, and the competitiveness taking place in the EV industry.

Former United CEO Oscar Munoz and Archer Co-Founder Brett Adcock join Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre to discuss the company’s latest milestones, including the FAA’s approval of the G-1 certification basis for Archer Aviation’s four-passenger eVTOL aircraft and expanding Archer’s business leadership team amid the pandemic.

Didi shares jump after Beijing city denies advising companies to invest in the Chinese transportation company. Brad Gastwirth, Wedbush Securities Chief Technology Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre to discuss concerns for investors looking at Didi and other Chinese stocks.

Brad Smith, Microsoft President, spoke to Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita about cyber security threats and the updated version of his New York Times best-selling book ‘The Promise and the Peril of the Digital Age.

Digital wedding planning startup Joy has seen explosive growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Joy Co-Founder and CEO Vishal Joshi joins the Yahoo Finance Seana Smith to discuss what comes next for the estimated $73 billion industry.

Director of Health for the City of St. Louis Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith to discuss coronavirus booster shots, getting more people vaccinated, and how to protect children as they go back to school.