Stock markets tumbled in the US and Europe on Thursday amid growing fears over the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sell off started following the US labor department announced another 1.5 million people had filed for unemployment benefits and how many coronavirus infections passed 2m even as states over the US continued to curl up their quarantine measures.

Stock markets have rallied – some to record highs – in recent weeks as investors have bet that economies would reopen with no surge infections and that the short, sharp shock of quarantine would be followed closely by a swift economic reversal.

As traders weighed the morning news for signs about how exactly long the pandemic will sap worldwide growth the major markets all turned negative, with the Dow Jones closing down over 1,800 points (7%) the S&P down 6% and the Nasdaq – which recently hit a record high – also losing 5%. In Europe all the markets closed down with the FTSE 100 in London losing 4%.

In just 12 weeks significantly more than 44 million claims have already been made for benefits as people lost their jobs. Rehiring seemingly have started. Last week the labor department said the unemployment rate had dipped in May to 13.3% from 14.7% in April – even though officials said difficulty collecting data meant the figure was probably 3% higher.

Last night the usa passed another grim milestone as how many confirmed cases of Covid-19 passed 2m in the US and much more than 115,000 folks have died.

Yesterday Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said the coronavirus was the “biggest economic shock” in living memory and warned it might be a long road to recovery. The central bank expects unemployment to dip to 9.3% by the entire year end, a sharp fall but still not quite three times as high at the 3.5% recorded in February. Powell warned that as the trend was positive it might be “difficult for many people to find work” for “an extended period”.

Last week was the second week in a row that unemployment claims were below 2m, an indicator that layoffs are slowing from the peak of 6.6m in April. The numbers, however, remain historically high. In the past recession, the greatest number of weekly unemployment claims peaked at 665,000 in March 2009, and the previous all-time mark was 695,000 in October 1982.

“The downward trend is obviously good news, but in the context of an economy that is reopening it is extremely high, especially when viewed against previous recessions,” James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, wrote in a note to investors.

Jobless claims are a software for unemployment benefits submitted to circumstances labor department. The weekly numbers have emerged as a proxy for unemployment trends but not a totally reliable one. Not everyone who is let go applies for benefits, rather than every person that applies will soon be counted as making a claim. On top of that states have struggled with the sheer level of claims, ultimately causing huge backlogs.

The Department of Labor said the number of people actually receiving benefits (known as continuing claims) was 20.9 million for the week ending 30 May, a little decline from the week before.

The numbers are also declining in part due to the paycheck protection program, section of a historic fiscal stimulus package worth nearly $3tn, that offers companies loans which can be partially forgiven if used for employee salaries.

“We are seeing the labor market high on PPP money,” said Sung Won Sohn, a small business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “Once it runs out we might see a significant increase in layoffs again.”

Ashley Harris clocked faraway from her last shift as a cocktail server at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino at 2am in mid-March. She had worked at the casino for 10 years and hopes to get rehired, but her most pressing concern may be the imminent end of the federal government’s $600-a-week expanded unemployment insurance scheme and her medical insurance.

Harris said the conclusion of the expanded benefits – currently set to expire by the end of July – will soon be devastating.

“For them to just cut off the extra $600, which is helping, is going to affect me in more ways than I can ever imagine,” Harris said. “If I get sick, I won’t be able to pay bills.”

Democrats are fighting for an extension to the $600 payments but face stiff opposition from Republicans who argue that it is a disincentive for people to go back to work.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has reportedly told House Republicans the amount of money “will not be in the next bill”.

Reuters contributed to this article