Stock market: 'The power of social media is making its way to Wall Street'
Stock market: 'The power of social media is making its way to Wall Street'

Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita break down the stock market with Victoria Greene, G Squared Private Wealth Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager, and Jeffrey Weiner, Marcum LLP Chairman & CEO.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR