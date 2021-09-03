Stock market risks: There are downside risks if we can’t get coronavirus under control: Strategist
Stock market risks: There are downside risks if we can't get coronavirus under control: Strategist

Bob Haworth, Senior Investment Strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, joins Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman to discuss the economic recovery, lower than expected consumer confidence, and the outlook on the real estate market.

