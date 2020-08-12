Stock market performance by president, from Reagan to Trump

Millions of Americans are still having a hard time throughout the coronavirus pandemic and financial slump. But take a look at the stock market, and you would not understand it.

The S&P 500 is nearing an all-time high once again, after simply 121 trading days considering that its prior peak in February.

Although the stock market is not the very best method to procedure a presidency– specifically throughout an international pandemic– for President Donald Trump, it marks a quick return for among his preferred signs. “Big Stock Market Numbers!” he tweeted on Tuesday Overall, the S&P 500 is up 48% considering that his inauguration day.

How does that gain accumulate to stock performance at the exact same point in other modern-day presidencies? (895 trading days, to be specific).

Stocks were up 73% at this moment in Barack Obama’s presidency, about 3 years into the healing from the GreatRecession And they were much weaker under George W. Bush, down about 20% as stocks stayed low for many years after the September 11 th attacks and the dot-com boom and bust that took place in the very first year of his presidency.

The Covid-19 pandemic differs from those other crises because it began as an international health crisis and led to government-mandated company closures to consist of the infection. More than 160,000 people have died in the United States due to coronavirus issues. And since July, 16 million Americans were unemployed.

Despite the chaos, the stock market has actually rebounded considering that lateMarch The space in between Wall Street and Main Street has …