Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and SoFi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the stock market reaction to Omicron concerns, the economic outlook for 2022, and how the Fed’s forecasted rate hikes could affect investors’ portfolios.
Stock market 'is going to bottom before the bad news peaks': Strategist
ByHanna Shardi
-
