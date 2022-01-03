Stock market 2021 review: A look at this past year's winners and losers
Stock market 2021 review: A look at this past year's winners and losers

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre wraps up all of the highlights and lowlights for the stock market in 2021. Among the biggest winners: Lucid Motors and Moderna! Among the losers: Zoom and Peleton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR