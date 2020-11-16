Stock is Under Active Radar: Ideanomics, (IDEX)

Ideanomics, (IDEX) added 21.21% with the finishing price of $1.2 in Monday Trading Session. The stock price showed -69.85% lower in value from one year high price and revealed 334.78% upward in value from its one year low price. In the recent week Ideanomics, stock price volatility was noted 9.63% while for the last month volatility was seen at 7.09%. Its Average True Range (ATR) shows a number of 0.07. Return on assets (ROA) results to -119.00%. While Return on investment (ROI) reached to -153.60%.

The 33.90% up picture painted by the trends generated around 20 SMAs. The established market sentiment toward the stock has created a trading environment which can suitably be described as optimistic.

There has been up move seen around 50 SMAs. The stock price is showing 25.88% distance above 50 SMA. On the surface, it seems as the higher the 50-day moving average goes, the more bullish the market is (and the lower it goes, the more bearish). In practice, however, the reverse is true. The 50-day moving average is perceived to be the dividing line between a stock that is technically healthy and one that is not. Furthermore, the percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving average helps determine the overall health of the market. Many market traders also use moving averages to determine profitable entry and exit points into specific securities. Ideanomics, (IDEX) has demonstrated up trend based on recent movement of 200 SMA with 25.75% during the course of recent market activity. This trend reveals recent direction. The current direction of 200 SMA is upward. When the price over the last 200 days is moving with increasing trend, look for buy opportunities and when it shows decreasing trend the price is below the last 200 days, look for sell opportunities.

The current value of the RSI is 71.15. The relative strength index (RSI) readings highlights overbought above 70 and oversold below 30. The stock also has a beta of -1.82. When beta is less/more than 1, it can be interpreted that the stock is theoretically less/more volatile than the market : something traders will surely be keeping an eye on.