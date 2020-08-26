Stock futures trade mixed following another S&P record

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed ahead of the Wednesday session on Wall Street.

The significant futures indexes are recommending a decrease on the Dow, while the Nasdaq is revealing a gain.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Asian shares were mainly lower Wednesday after an uninspired session on Wall Street following talks in between the United States and China on the status of an offer suggested to work as truce in their trade war.

Japan’s criteria Nikkei dipped almost 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng got almost 0.1% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.3%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE was bit altered, Germany’s DAX included 0.7% and France’s CAC got 0.4%.

Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Tuesday, however gains were strong enough for tech business and other pockets of the marketplace to bring the S&P 500 to its 4th straight gain and another record high.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I: DJI DOW JONES BALANCES 28248.44 -60.02 -0.21% SP500 S&P 500 3443.62 +12.34 +0.36% I: COMPENSATION NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11466.471989 +86.75 +0.76%

The benchmark index increased 0.4% to 3,443.62, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, to 28,248.44, and the Nasdaq composite increased 0.8% to 11,466.47.

A report revealed consumer…