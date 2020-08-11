Stock futures rise as S&P 500 eyes record

U.S. stock futures moved higher in over night trading and indicated gains at the open on Wednesday after the S&P 500 closed lower for the very first time in 8 days.

Dow futures increased 70 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures got 0.27% and 0.5%, respectively.

After the bell on Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated the U.S. government will purchase 100 million dosages of Moderna’s speculative coronavirus vaccine, which is presently in late-stage human trials.

Earlier, previous Vice President and governmental prospect Joe Biden announced Sen Kamala Harris of California will join him on the Democratic ticket.