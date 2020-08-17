Stock futures point to modest Wall Street gains ahead of big retail earnings week By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: New York Stock Exchange opens throughout COVID-19



New York City (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures show Wall Street will make moderate gains on Monday as retail earnings mark time and with real estate information in the offing.

Second- quarter earnings season is primarily over, with significant merchants yet to post results. Walmart Inc (N:-RRB-, Home Depot Inc (N:-RRB-, Kohls Corp (N:-RRB-, Lowe’s Companies Inc (N:-RRB-, Target Corp (N:-RRB- are amongst the merchants on deck, with commercial Deere & & Co (N:-RRB- setto conclude the week.

As of Friday, 457 business in the S&P 500 have actually published outcomes, of which 81.4% have actually can be found in above a distinctly low expectations bar, according to Refinitiv information.

Housing begins and existing house sales information releases are due this week, both of which are anticipated to have actually increased, providing more proof that real estate is recovering from a pandemic-induced economic downturn quicker than other sectors.

Market individuals stay confident that Washington will pass a fresh stimulus bundle, weeks after emergency situation welfare ended for millions of Americans.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.22%, with 7,955 agreements altering hands.

* were up 23.25 points, or 0.21%, in volume of 2,919 agreements.

* were up 56 points, or …