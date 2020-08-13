Stock futures open flat as S&P 500 struggles to reach February record high

A jogger passes in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on June 17, 2020.

U.S. stock futures were flat on Thursday night after the S&P 500 stopped working as soon as again to reach its record high from February.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up simply 20 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded partially greater as well.

The S&P closed the routine session down 0.2%. Earlier in the day, it quickly traded above its record closing high of 3,38615 The revolutions in between gains and losses through the day came as tech shares surpassed while names that would gain from the economy resuming had a hard time.

Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet all closed greater and Apple rallied to an all-timehigh Meanwhile, Gap and American Airlines both fell a minimum of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase moved 0.6%.

“The SPX’s negative reversal and its inability to make new highs today will receive many of the headlines. But the day’s intra-day sell off was much less severe than Tuesday’s,” Frank Cappelleri, executive director at Instinet, stated in a note. He included Thursday’s fall “did little to modify [its] bullish patterns.”

If the S&P 500 breaks out for a fresh record, it would be the index’s fastest recovery from a 30% drop in its history, according to information put together by Ned DavisResearch

The S&P 500 stayed 0.7% greater for the week regardless of Thursday’s decrease. The more comprehensive market index has actually likewise rallied more than 50% from an intraday low …