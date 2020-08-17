Stock futures flat in overnight trading as the S&P 500 inches closer to record

A pedestrian passes in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after the S&P 500 as soon as again stopped working to reach a record, a level set prior to the coronavirus crisis hit.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased about 30 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were both little bit altered.

The S&P 500 closed Monday’s session up 0.3%, simply shy of its record closing high of 3,386.15 from February 19. The broad equity gauge has actually been flirting with its all-time high because recently.