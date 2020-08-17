Stock futures flat in overnight trading as the S&P 500 inches closer to record

A pedestrian passes in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
Michael Nagle|Bloomberg|Getty Images
Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after the S&P 500 as soon as again stopped working to reach a record, a level set prior to the coronavirus crisis hit.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased about 30 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures were both little bit altered.
The S&P 500 closed Monday’s session up 0.3%, simply shy of its record closing high of 3,386.15 from February 19. The broad equity gauge has actually been flirting with its all-time high because recently.
The market has actually been stuck in a tight variety as wishes for a brand-new coronavirus stimulus offer dimmed with legislators reluctant to break a stalemate. Democrats and Republicans are holding their particular governmental nominating conventions today and next.
“Markets lack a catalyst to help markets overcome technical resistance,” Mark Hackett, Nationwide’s chief of financial investment research study, stated in a note. “The S&P 500 has seen its best 100-day move in history, and therefore embeds optimistic assumptions on the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus. These factors will need to surprise to the upside to drive markets materially higher.”
The S&P 500 has actually rallied more than 50% from its March bottom amidst enormous financial stimulus and better-than-feared revenues outcomes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite struck a brand-new record close and intraday high throughout Monday’s trading, pressing its 2020 gains to 24%.
Meanwhile, …