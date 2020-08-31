Stock futures flat after S&P 500 and Dow notch best August since 1980s

A male strolls past the Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, March 24, 2020.

Stock futures dipped in over night trading on Monday after Wall Street notched its 5th successive month of gains.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 50 points. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1% each.

Shares of Zoom Video leapt more than 17% throughout extended tradingafter reporting another blowout quarter The video conferencing business’s income more than quadrupled in the financial 2nd quarter compared to a year back.

The S&P 500 and the Dow simply finished up their best August in more than thirty years. The blue-chip typical rallied 7.6% in August for its 5th favorable month in a row and its greatest August gain since 1984. The S&P 500 likewise increased for a 5th month directly, up 7%, clinching its best August since 1986.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq leapt 9.6% in August, publishing its best regular monthly efficiency since 2000.