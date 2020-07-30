Stirewalt on Trump suggesting election delay: ‘Flagrant expression of weakness’ in polls

TRUMP RECOMMENDS POSTPONING ELECTION, ALERTS MAIL-IN TALLIES TO LEAD TO ‘INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT’ VOTE

Trump on Thursday drifted the possibility of delaying November’s basic election, in an intense brand-new caution about the ramifications of mail-in tallies.

In a tweet in which he declared that the practice on a “universal” scale would cause “the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” Trump recommended: “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The president’s tweet comes 96 days prior to theNov 3 election, and with early ballot in some states beginning in simply 2 months. It likewise comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated, with brand-new cases of the infection spiking in numerous states. Trump’s recommendation corresponded too with the federal government reporting on Thursday the worst financial contraction in the country’s history, as the pandemic has actually flattened much of the economy and tried relocations by states to restore their economies have actually been obstructed by a rise in brand-new coronavirus cases.

Stirewalt stated Trump’s tweet was a “bad move” due to the fact that it telegraphs “weakness” while the leader in chief need to be showing strength as an incumbent.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“On the other hand, that’s different than proposing delaying the election,” Stirewalt stated.