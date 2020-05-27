Stir-fried prawns with sugar-snap peas, basil, chilli and lime recipe

A fast and very easy mix fry meal with prawns, sugar-snap peas, basil, chilli and lime, this makes a easy weeknight supper to offer with rice.
Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 10 mins
Two
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
- 150 g raw king prawns, peeled off
- 100 g sugar-snap peas
- 1/2 tablespoon groundnut oil
- 1 red chilli, cut in half, deseeded and carefully cut
- 1/2 eco-friendly chilli, deseeded and carefully cut
- 2 cloves garlic, carefully cut
- 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
- 3 tsp wheel sugar
- juice of 1/2 lime
- 10 g basil leaves
- sesame seeds or about cut peanuts to offer (optional)
TECHNIQUE
- Lay out the prawns on a dual layer of cooking area paper and pat them completely dry with even more cooking area roll — if they’re damp they do not fry well.
- Halve the sugar breaks down the center, lengthways, to make sure that you can see the peas glimpsing out. Heat the oil in a fry pan up until warm after that include the sugar breaks and mix- fry for around 30 secs.
- Add the prawns, chilli and garlic, transform the warm down a little and stir-fry up until the prawns have simply transformed pink.
- Throw in the fish sauce, sugar and lime juice and mix around to assist the sugar liquify, after that include in the basil.
- Serve with rice and spread with seeds or nuts if you such as.