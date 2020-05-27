Stir-fried prawns with sugar-snap peas, basil, chilli and lime recipe

By
Jackson Delong
-

A fast and very easy mix fry meal with prawns, sugar-snap peas, basil, chilli and lime, this makes a easy weeknight supper to offer with rice.

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 10 mins

OFFERS

Two

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

  • 150 g raw king prawns, peeled off
  • 100 g sugar-snap peas
  • 1/2 tablespoon groundnut oil
  • 1 red chilli, cut in half, deseeded and carefully cut
  • 1/2 eco-friendly chilli, deseeded and carefully cut
  • 2 cloves garlic, carefully cut
  • 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 3 tsp wheel sugar
  • juice of 1/2 lime
  • 10 g basil leaves
  • sesame seeds or about cut peanuts to offer (optional)

TECHNIQUE

  1. Lay out the prawns on a dual layer of cooking area paper and pat them completely dry with even more cooking area roll — if they’re damp they do not fry well.
  2. Halve the sugar breaks down the center, lengthways, to make sure that you can see the peas glimpsing out. Heat the oil in a fry pan up until warm after that include the sugar breaks and mix- fry for around 30 secs.
  3. Add the prawns, chilli and garlic, transform the warm down a little and stir-fry up until the prawns have simply transformed pink.
  4. Throw in the fish sauce, sugar and lime juice and mix around to assist the sugar liquify, after that include in the basil.
  5. Serve with rice and spread with seeds or nuts if you such as.



Source link

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR