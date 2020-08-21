Stipe Miocic among MMA’s greatest heavyweights of all time, says Ryan Bader | MMA News

Following Stipe Miocic’s success over Daniel Cormier last weekend, Ryan Bader thinks the UFC champ has actually gotten in the discussion about MMA’s greatest heavyweights of all time.

Miocic has actually put his 2018 loss to ‘DC’ in the rear-view mirror, with back-to-back wins over the multiple-division champ and Bader feels Miocic has actually now sealed his tradition in the video game.

“I think he’s top three [greatest heavyweights of all time],” Bader informed Sky Sports.

” I think you have actually got to toss Fedor (Emelianenko) therein.

“I’m kind of biased, because he’s my buddy, I’ve wrestled with him, but I believe Cain Velasquez when he was in his prime was one of the best heavyweights of all time. I believe if you can bring that Cain Velasquez back, he would run through all these guys. But injuries and all that kind of stuff happened. But definitely Stipe is in the top three.”

Image:

Miocic commemorates after his success over Daniel Cormier



Bader was speaking ahead of his own title defence in Bellator on Friday night, as he puts his light-heavyweight strap on the line versus Vadim Nemkov.

And he feels his preparations for the bout have actually gone efficiently so far, regardless of the truth there will be no fans.

“I’m kind of enjoying it,” he stated. “It’s subtle …