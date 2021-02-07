Stimulus: 'We need help,': Congressman Jim Clyburn talks stimulus checks and minimum wage raise
Stimulus: 'We need help,': Congressman Jim Clyburn talks stimulus checks and minimum wage raise

South Carolina’s Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus to discuss the latest news on coronavirus stimulus, what newly sworn in President Joe Biden can do for the United States, and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on systemic racism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR