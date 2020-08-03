Stimulus update: Negotiations are in a bad place despite optimistic talk

As one person involved told CNN on Sunday night: “No clue how we get this done at this point. Just so much outstanding.”

Negotiators on both sides emerged from a three-hour-plus meeting on Saturday with by far the most positive words about where things stood. What that really underscored was just how much of a mess these talks have been. The meeting was productive because negotiators left with a better understanding of the full scope of disagreements (and areas of potential agreement), according to two sources. Not because they’d made headway toward an actual deal.

What to read Very good recap of a day that underscored Saturday’s optimism was short-sighted What to watch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will be back on Capitol Hill to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The framing To understand why the two sides remain so far apart, it’s worth comparing how each is framing the scale of the crisis. Mnuchin, during the talks over the initial $2.2 trillion CARES Act, dismissed concerns about deficits due to historically low borrowing costs and the urgency of the moment. That has shifted — on Sunday he made a point of noting concerns about adding to much to the national debt in the next round. This, on the other hand, was how Pelosi framed things in a letter to her House Democratic colleagues on Saturday night: “All parties must understand the gravity of the situation in order to…

