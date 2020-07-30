Stimulus negotiations: Pelosi says GOP has ‘a disdain’ for working people as stimulus talks stall

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360,” Pelosi asserted that the GOP holds “a disdain, or sort of a condescension, toward working people, it seems, because they don’t trust how they might use the $600 — that kind of thing. ‘Oh, they have money to pay the rent, they’re just not paying the rent.’ Well, we cannot operate if we’re not even stipulating to a basic set of facts.”
“The people are hurting,” she continued. “The unemployment (rate) is high, and that we have a way to address this in terms of honoring our heroes, testing, tracing, treatment, as well as money in the pockets of the American people — being respectful of them, and understanding their needs.”
Republicans will require assistance from Democrats to get an expense on the President’s desk and the 2 sides are beginning far apart.
Emerging from a more than hour-long conference with the top White House arbitrators Tuesday, Pelosi stated the message Democrats have actually gotten is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “really doesn’t want to get an agreement made.”
She constructed on that evaluation Wednesday night, using that settlements “still have a long way to go, but we are determined that we will try to find common ground.”
“And we need the public to weigh in about the need to support state and local government and all the people who serve the community. You can’t open schools. State and local governments supply over 90% of the funding for schools. So this is all connected,” she stated, plugging Democrats’ proposition.
“It’s all addressed in the HEROES act, and I hope that they would come closer to our thinking on it.”