Stimulus negotiations: Pelosi says GOP has ‘a disdain’ for working people as stimulus talks stall

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360,” Pelosi asserted that the GOP holds “a disdain, or sort of a condescension, toward working people, it seems, because they don’t trust how they might use the $600 — that kind of thing. ‘Oh, they have money to pay the rent, they’re just not paying the rent.’ Well, we cannot operate if we’re not even stipulating to a basic set of facts.”

“The people are hurting,” she continued. “The unemployment (rate) is high, and that we have a way to address this in terms of honoring our heroes, testing, tracing, treatment, as well as money in the pockets of the American people — being respectful of them, and understanding their needs.”

Her remarks come as congressional arbitrators accountable for brokering a brand-new healing plan to keep 10s of countless people from losing federal welfare are presently at the “airing our differences” stage oftalks Senate Republicans officially revealed an approximately $1 trillion stimulus proposition today while Democrats are pressing a far larger and various proposition. They passed their own $3 trillion stimulus costs in May.

Republicans will require assistance from Democrats to get an expense on the President’s desk and the 2 sides are beginning far apart.