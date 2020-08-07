Stimulus negotiations: Pelosi rejects possibility of short-term extension of federal jobless benefits

“We’re not having a short-term extension,” Pelosi said when asked if Democrats are ruling out an interim extension of the lapsed federal unemployment enhancement if talks collapse, a signal that restoring the benefit will be contingent on the White House and Democrats cutting a broader deal, which so far remains elusive with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying recently that the two sides are “trillions of dollars apart.”

Talks are continuing Thursday evening, but it remains unclear if the two sides can agree on a top-line number for a stimulus package, let alone resolve other key sticking points such as the issue of enhanced unemployment benefits.

As he entered Pelosi’s office, Meadows said, “If we don’t reach a top-line number, there becomes very little incentive to have further conversations. At this point, they are still at $3.4 trillion and going north and so at some point, compromise has to have a dollar sign in front of it.”

Meadows wouldn’t say what the White House’s top-line number is currently, but said, “We are north of where our initial offer was,” which was $1 trillion.

He added that he has a “glimmer of hope” a deal can still be reached. Earlier on Thursday, Pelosi indicated no willingness to back off the demand for restoring enhanced unemployment benefits to the level of $600 a week. “We have said that we are going to have the $600,” she said, adding, “They know that we want the $600.” “Why dismantle a program that almost all economists say is…

