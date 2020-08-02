Stimulus negotiations: Immediate deal unlikely as Pelosi, Mnuchin dig in on positions ahead of Monday talks

Democratic leaders and the White House held a round of productive meetings on Saturday, however reported that they stay far apart on a contract. Pelosi and Mnuchin, together with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows, stated they anticipate to satisfy Monday to resume conversations.

“We obviously need bipartisan support to get any deal done, the last two deals we got done 96-0 and 100-0. I think it’s pretty fair to say that we’re not going to do that again,” Mnuchin informed press reporters Sunday.

Asked on Sunday by ABC’s Martha Raddatz on “This Week” when mediators might possibly have a deal, Pelosi stated, “We’ll be close to an agreement when we have … an agreement.”

Pelosi reiterated comments from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer recently that the $600 cost on improved federal welfare is not a deal breaker for Democrats. “The amount of money that is given as an enhancement for unemployment insurance should relate to the rate of unemployment, so as that goes down, you can consider something less than the 600, but in this agreement, it’s 600,” Pelosi described. However, the California Democrat challenged Hoyer’s remark that there was “some validity” to the Republicans’ argument that the $600 advantage is a disincentive for some Americans to return to work, arguing that she has stats to show that the federal cash is keeping individuals out of hardship. “The $600 is important. It’s important for America’s working households …

Read The Full Article