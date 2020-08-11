Stimulus checks: With Congress stalled, a second round of payments won’t be coming anytime soon

While President Donald Trump signed executive actions over the weekend in an attempt to go around Congress to deliver some aid to Americans, stimulus payments are beyond what he can unilaterally approve.

But administration officials previously said they would back a second round of stimulus payments. About 160 million people received the money during the first round, which was provided for by Congress when it passed the CARES Act in March. It cost about $270 billion.

It’s not clear what a second round of payments would look like. The Republican-backed proposal would keep the parameters largely the same as the first round. The payments would again be up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families and would scale down for higher-income Americans. They would phase out altogether for individuals earning more than $99,000 annually and joint filers with no children making more than $198,000.

Families would again receive $500 per child, and Republicans have proposed making dependents older than 17 eligible this time around.

The Democrats are proposing to send out bigger checks. Their bill, which has already passed the House, calls for $1,200 per family member,…