Stimulus check scams: FTC Acting Chairwoman warns about scams targeting COVID-19 relief money
Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer spoke with acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter about how the FTC is addressing the recent spike in scams targeting stimulus check recipients and other scams being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

