The stimulus check of 2000 USD to be paid to the American citizens was introduced in the House this Thursday. The bill was introduced by the Squad. This move comes as a follow up of the demands placed by President Donald Trump. Previously, he had mentioned the size of the stimulus check to be 2000 USD. This was as opposed to the 600 USD checks introduced by the US Congress.

The legislation for the new amount of stimulus check was ardently moved forward by a number of people’s representatives. They were, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. All the talks about this were followed by the statement given by Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House. She was the one who made it known that there would be held voting for the legislation of stimulus checks of 2000 USD.

Supporters Of The 2000 USD Stimulus Check

Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who hails from the states Of Michigan, spoke out on the newly amounted stimulus checks. She said that the 2000 USD given to the citizens would act as a lifeline to their impoverished lives in the current situation. The money would help them as they found themselves in a situation to choose between something so simple as groceries and festive lights. The Democrat further claimed that President Trump should take immediate action to provide the necessary relief aid to the citizens of America as they suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayanna Presley also made a comment on the subject. She said that the people will be able to use the 2000 USD checks to make their ends meet, especially in the current situation of economic crisis. Presley also made it known that this was not it and that there was more coming.