Millions of Americans will be faced with the loss of their jobless benefits by the end of December 2020. Owing to this, Congress is doing its best to pass the COVID-19 relief bill containing the stimulus check 2, as soon as possible.

There have been deadlocks concerning the stimulus check 2 in the law house of Washington for several months. It was last week that the legislators approved of making concessions hoping that a stimulus bill would be approved by both the houses before the holidays.

Discussions On The Stimulus Check 2

According to the Senate and the House leaders, including any relief to the yearly spending bill provides a good chance for the passage of any relief aid. Currently, they have re-initiated their discussions on it. They will have to be quick with their work as the House will be leaving town this weekend.

There seems to be a deal for stimulus check 2 arriving soon because almost 12 million citizens of America will soon be devoid of their unemployment benefits just after 25th December, Christmas. Almost all forms of aid will soon be expiring, like student borrower protection, the federal programs for paid family leave, and eviction moratoriums.

Steven Mnuchin, the Secretary of the Department of Treasury proposed his amount to Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, this Tuesday. His amount, which was a 916billion USD. Last week, another package was delivered by a group of bipartisan lawmakers. Their amount was a little less than what Steven Mnuchin had proposed.

The proposed amount of Mnuchin originated from the statement of Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, that was made on Tuesday. He had said that he would consider not involving the liability protections for the business mentioned by the Republicans on one condition. That is, the Democrats would have to stop forcing the state and local funding which is increasing. However, this was rejected by the Democrats.