Stimulus bill: White House chief of staff says stimulus negotiations will start ‘in earnest’ on Monday

“As we’ve started to engage with our Senate and House colleagues up on Capitol Hill, those will start in earnest starting tomorrow, Monday,” Meadows said in an interview on Fox News.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin “to actually start to fine tune it,” Meadows added.

The White House and Senate Republicans are at odds within the amount of funding that needs to be given to the united states Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention within the next round of stimulus spending, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN on Saturday.

The specifics of the bill are expected to be unmasked next week, so any discussions at this point are simply preliminary — and the total amount of funding to propose is a moving target even among GOP members, based on a GOP source. McConnell has kept details of the bill closely held so far.