Stimulus and the entertainment business: 'We continue to be left out... we're in trouble': Actresses
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous talks with Broadway actresses Cara Cooper and Jessica Rush about how the entertainment industry is suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic, and how they started a podcast and an Etsy business.

