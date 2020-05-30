Stilton, Scotch whisky and Melton Mowbray pork pies are under EU copycat threat 

The identities of Stilton, Scotch whisky and Melton Mowbray pork pies may all be under risk after Brexit.

The EU is anticipated to reject calls for for stronger authorized protections for UK regional merchandise in commerce talks subsequent week.

This is regardless of Britain promising to guard European merchandise reminiscent of champagne and Parma ham.

While EU product safety was agreed as a part of the Withdrawal Agreement, British negotiators didn’t get the identical ensures for our regional produce, in line with The Daily Telegraph.

British GI merchandise – together with Scotch whisky, Cumberland sausages, Melton Mowbray pork pies, Stilton and Welsh lamb – had been price an estimated £7billion in 2017.

But whereas the EU’s 3,347 GIs are already protected within the UK post-Brexit, it’s thought British merchandise might be taken off the register on the finish of the transition interval, except one thing will be agreed.

There are at the moment 83 British meals and drink merchandise on the EU’s register of Geographical Indications, or GIs. This makes it unlawful to create rip-off variations, utilizing the identical names. Stilton cheese is pictured above [File photo]

David Frost, the UK’s chief negotiator, instructed MPs earlier this week: ‘The problem with the Withdrawal Agreement … is that it requires us to protect EU GIs in this country in perpetuity but does not place any such obligation on the EU to protect ours. We would like to have something that is a bit more balanced.’

Mr Frost is a former chief government of the Scotch Whisky Association, an trade price £5.5billion to the financial system.

A spokesman for the affiliation mentioned: ‘The GI system is a critical guarantee of Scotch whisky’s high quality and provenance, and has been a key consider our trade’s export success.’

British officers argue that the Withdrawal Agreement requires the present association for present GIs to get replaced.

But an EU supply instructed The Telegraph: ‘We have no intention of reopening the Withdrawal Agreement.’

Trade specialists mentioned the prospect of securing higher safety for regional merchandise on the subsequent spherical of talks, which start on Tuesday, was not good. Sam Lowe, of the Centre for European Reform, mentioned: ‘I’m barely at a loss as to why the UK thinks it might reopen the dialogue on GIs, having already conceded to EU calls for.’