A post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and Japan might have satisfied a not likely challenge – stilton cheese.

On Friday, the 2 sides stated they wished to concur the information of a post-Brexit trade contract by the end of the month.

But development has actually apparently been blown off course after International Trade Secretary Liz Truss asked for much better terms for British blue cheeses.

The Department for International Trade stated talks are continuous.

The Financial Times, which first reported that talks had hit a snag, stated Ms Truss might be trying to find a symbolic triumph, as sales of blue cheese to Japan from the UK were just ₤102,000 in 2015.

A much better deal for the items might suggest her department might declare a somewhat more beneficial deal than the one the EU protected with Japan in 2015, when the 2 sides protected a cut of EUR1bn of tariffs on food.

Dairy and other foodstuff are amongst the EU’s greatest exports to Japan.

Ms Truss is a long-lasting fan of UK produce. In 2014, when she was environment secretary she informed the Conservative Party conference it was a “disgrace” that “we import two-thirds of our apples, nine-tenths of our …