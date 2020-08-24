Still Missing Schitt’s Creek? Moira Rose’s Crazy Wig Names & The Epic Wine Commercial Finally EXPLAINED!

Hold onto your wigs, bébés, since the cast of Schitt’s Creek is here to expose some behind the scenes goodness!

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and * the * Catherine O’Hara took a seat with SiriusXM’s primary home entertainment anchor Jess Cagle for an unique Virtual Town Hall to open about recording a few of the most renowned minutes from the Pop TELEVISION funny series.

As fans would presume, the subject of Moira’s wigs naturally turned up (for those who do not understand, the eccentric character likes her wigs a lot, she’s called every one of them), and O’Hara described that she was personally associated with the wig-naming procedure while recording the pilot episode.

The Beetlejuice starlet shared:

“That was in the first episode. I think [Dan] wrote names [for the wigs] in the first episode, but I changed the names to friends of mine. And then it would just be once in a blue moon there’d be a reason to, you know, call a wig by name. But, yeah, they were my bébés; my friends; my girlfriends.”

LOLz, we like it! So do Catherine’s pals, obviously! The cast later on kept in mind another timeless Moira minute: the notorious winery commercial she shot after drinking on a bit excessive apple …