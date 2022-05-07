Obsessive-compulsive disorder is characterized by recurring unpleasant thoughts and the urge to take action. Compulsions are “rituals” that are often not directly related to the content of the sticky thoughts, but are aimed at reducing the alarms arising from them.



Symptoms of the disorder:

• Man is not able to control sticky thoughts, they arise independently of the will.

• Strong thoughts cannot be overcome by willpower.

• The disorder is accompanied by intense anxiety and nervousness.

• Usually the consciousness does not darken, the critical abilities և.

It is not difficult to explain to people with obsessive-compulsive disorder that their thoughts have no basis, but it does not help to get rid of the problem.

As a rule, sticky thoughts are not pleasant, they are disturbing, there is a great desire to escape from them, to get rid of them.

Common manifestations of sticky thoughts are the fear of getting dirty, getting sick, the constant need for orderliness, tidiness, religious, sexual, aggressive thoughts that are not specific to the thinker; negative thoughts arise regardless of the will. He constantly thinks that bad things will happen to him.

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder usually avoid this or that object, doing this or that action.

Persistent sticky thoughts cause discomfort, along with the desire to get rid of sticky thoughts, there is compulsion (aspirations to do something against the will). They are mainly associated with fears, in one case about the consequences of taking action, in the other case, the urge to act. The manifestation of obsessive thoughts, obsessions, and motives for action, together with compulsions, is a symptom of an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

One of the simplest manifestations of the disorder is when a person can touch the asphalt or a tree, because he has such an instruction in his head, if he does not, something bad will happen.

Diagnosis is possible for effective treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The most common causes of the disorder are:

• Genetic predisposition

• Psychological traumas, stresses

• Sensitive, fragile character

Disorders of brain function due to organic (eg injury) or biochemical (hormonal effects, neurotransmitter imbalances).

Often, people with obsessive-compulsive disorder are afraid to seek professional help.

Talking to trusted, close people can be helpful, but it is preferable to engage in group therapy with people with similar problems.

It is also useful for treatment to study the disease. Knowing your own problem well will give you confidence in overcoming it.

Good sleep, proper diet, abstinence from alcohol, adequate physical activity are “partners” in overcoming this disease.

Avoiding stressful situations և It will be useful to think that the “fireworks of emotions” will help to get rid of the problem, it is not true, it can suppress sticky thoughts for a short time, but after a while the nervous system becomes more vulnerable.

It is also possible not to disrupt the normal daily life, one should not stop the study process or refuse to go to work.

Thanks to modern medicine it is possible to completely cure the disorder. It is possible to consult a specialist in the initial stage of the syndrome.

