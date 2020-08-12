Stevie Nicks says the coronavirus pandemic is a real ‘American Horror Story’

“A lot of people still aren’t taking the wearing of a simple mask seriously~ or, just trying to be aware of how close you are to others. The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political,” Nicks begins.

JENNY BOYD TALKS FORGIVING STEVIE NICKS AFTER MICK FLEETWOOD AFFAIR, MARRYING STAR TWICE: IT WAS ‘SURREAL’

Failing to wear a mask is a “silent killer hiding in the shadows,” she continued.

The “Landslide” singer warned readers that they don’t “have much time” and listed off a number of side effects COVID-19 could have on a person’s health over their lifetime.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” Nicks, 72, feared. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time.”

Nicks lambasted Americans who are acting as if the coronavirus pandemic does not exist by attending “bars,” and “block parties” and getting “drunk.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

She also likened the global health crisis to an episode of “American Horror Story.” She recalled a 2014 episode of the horror series she starred in about an “apocalypse above ground” where there was…