Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says League Two relegation would be unjustified | Football News

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says League Two golf equipment are attempting to ‘make the perfect of a really dangerous job’

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace says relegating the membership from the Football League would be unjustified.

At a gathering on Friday, the 24 League Two golf equipment took an indicative vote and determined unanimously that three groups ought to be promoted to League One, the promotion play-offs will nonetheless happen, and no groups ought to be relegated to the National League.

That would imply a reprieve for Stevenage, pending approval from the EFL and FA. They sit backside of the desk, three factors behind Macclesfield with a recreation in hand.

“The meeting was very constructive and very cordial,” Wallace instructed Sky Sports News.

“It was an extended assembly on a troublesome topic. Every single membership has a distinct slant however as a collective all of us needed to try to make the perfect we may of a really dangerous job.

“If you will change the foundations to permit a member membership be relegated with 10 video games to go – allowing for we’re three factors behind with a recreation in hand – and deprive them of the chance to save lots of its EFL membership, I can not see how that is justified.

“That’s probably the reason why the majority of members at Friday’s meeting felt, and felt strongly, that no one should be relegated in such circumstances.”

Wallace stated the estimated value of resuming the season was round £500,000.

“We’re looking at financial armageddon and that’s not just Stevenage – that’s every club,” stated Wallace. “Best case scenario we’re looking at 50 per cent of our income.”

Harrogate ‘qualify for promotion’

Harrogate’s managing director Garry Plant believes his aspect ought to be promoted from the National League.

The North Yorkshire aspect had been second within the standings, 4 factors adrift of leaders Barrow, when the National League introduced the cancellation of all remaining common league matches on April 22 as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

However, Barrow may be the one aspect promoted, taking Bury’s place.

“We are in second place and we qualify for promotion,” stated Plant.

“We are in second spot because the desk stands and we have now to attend and see what the EFL’s last determination is and we go from there.

“Harrogate Town wants to be promoted. That has always been the aspiration of this football club. It does seem to be entering the end game.”

If promotion is refused “the board of directors would have to consider what their position is”.

Considerable funding has been made on the membership’s Wetherby Road floor, and attendances have elevated from 200 a number of years in the past to greater than 1,500.

Plant stated: “Six years in the past it was like Sunday league at Harrogate, now we have now a brand new household stand being constructed and the capability is as much as 5,000 with 1,000 seated.

“It’s fantastic to see for the people of Harrogate. The town is excited about the club.”