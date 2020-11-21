Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary, had decided to permit the important pandemic relief projects to expire. This call is a doomed effort according to the chief economist of High-Frequency Economics, Carl Weinberg.

Steven Mnuchin announced on Thursday that the emergency funds for lending activities that were allocated by the CARES Act to the Federal Reserve will not be given.

This decision was abrupt and is bound to have a drastic impact on the decrease of the central bank’s capacity to assemble and recover the fiscal system of the US.

Steven Mnuchin With Political Motives

While several sectors of the US are being unlocked following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown earlier this year. However, many areas are once again being partially locked due to the rising number of fresh coronavirus cases which hit an all-time high of 161,165 cases. California has implemented a night-time curfew while the city of New York closed all schools.

Weinberg questioned Steven Mnuchin’s Fed move amid the unemployment aid and favorable Fed policies.

He further added that there are no positive reasons for this decision which can justify the reasoning behind cutting these projects at this specific time. He believes that this is a purely political decision.

It is completely unjustified to cut funds while 3% out of $2.6 trillion is already under usage.

Though vaccination hopes are high, the market and financial conditions are volatile and this decision is uncalled for.