Steven Gerrard told me ‘I wasn’t his type of person’, says departing Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham | Football News

Wes Foderingham has expressed his frustration at being “priced out of a move” after Allan McGregor took over his function as primary at Rangers.

Foderingham made 130 appearances in his first three seasons at Ibrox however solely 13 in two campaigns underneath Steven Gerrard.

The 29-year-old is now a free agent after his contract expired.

The former Swindon goalkeeper told The Open Goal Podcast: “I knew by bringing him (Gerrard) in as supervisor and a few of the gamers we had been linked with, we had been going up one other stage, and the onus was then on me to boost my recreation and say: ‘It would not matter who you herald, I’m going to point out him I ought to play’.

“When McGregor got here in, it was at all times the membership’s intention to promote me that summer time. I used to be by no means told that however that is what occurred, I received a name from my agent.

“I discovered it unusual. I had a gathering with the supervisor and he mentioned I wasn’t his type of particular person, which I discovered fairly unusual.

“He did not go into any nice depth however he simply form of questioned my willingness to combat for a place, which I do not assume I confirmed something to recommend I wasn’t completely happy to combat for my place. I’ve fought for my place my complete profession.

“The decision was made and at this point I wasn’t even training with the main team. I trained with the goalies but when we went into the main session I had to stay over. I couldn’t believe what was happening. But sometimes a manager doesn’t take a liking to you.

“I assumed I used to be away that summer time however I spoke to my agent and he mentioned the membership needed X quantity for me however no-one was biting at that quantity.

“The club said I wasn’t going on loan, they wanted that figure. In all honesty, I was priced out of a move at that point. They tried to drop it slightly but it was never a realistic figure.”