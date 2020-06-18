Steven Gerrard says Rangers are chasing transfer targets | Football News





Steven Gerrard says Rangers are currently ‘chasing targets behind the scenes’

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers are chasing numerous transfer targets prior to the Scottish Premiership return in August.

The year will start within a new cope with Sky Sports – following Celtic being crowned champions for the ninth amount of time in a row – following the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) curtailed the 2019/20 campaign in May.

Rangers recently confirmed summer time departures of six players, including midfielder Andy Halliday and former Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan.

The Ibrox club also have signed 20-year-old Leicester full-back Calvin Bassey on a pre-contract deal and turned midfielder Ianis Hagi’s loan into a permanent move, after triggering the option-to-buy clause in his contract.

“We are still chasing targets behind the scenes; we’ve got numerous targets that we want to bring in to strengthen us and to help us over the course of the coming season,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“Without giving too much information away, it’s exciting times to be at Rangers.”

Rangers trailed their Old Firm rivals by 13 points with a game at hand when the season was suspended, and will now turn their attention to next term with the club set to announce some pre-season friendlies.

“The plan for us is to get back to normality as quickly as possible,” Gerrard added.

“We’re all aware that’s what the players want, and that’s what we want, it’s what we’re used to – our normal routine is to can be found in and train with the entire group and go full contact, and really allow it to be game tempo and match tempo.

“We desire to give the fans some news in terms of friendlies that are on the horizon – we know they want to watch our team.

“Hopefully in the coming days and weeks we are going to announce some friendly matches, and we’ve got some exciting things brewing in the background.”

Walker: ‘Schedule Celtic vs Rangers first 2020/21 game’

Analysis from Sky Sports’ Scottish football pundit Andy Walker…

I’m all for Scottish football and the standard, drama, intrigue and stories that it constantly throws up.

There’s something very captivating and gripping about our game and the month of August gives the Scottish Premiership a platform to stand alone in the fixture schedules.

The only certainty we are able to rely upon is that the growing season will be filled with drama.

As much as Neil Lennon craves the idea of leading his team to accurate documentation 10th title in a row, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will forever be synonymous with the Rangers support for stopping the 10th, if he can change it around and take the title to Ibrox.

Either way, a remarkable story will be told in May 2021. Celtic vs Rangers would be a mouth-watering opening fixture, even enabling the fact that no supporters will undoubtedly be there.

The 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season is placed to start in August within a new cope with Sky Sports that will include ‘virtual season tickets’ for top-flight clubs. Find out more here.