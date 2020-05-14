Steven Bonnar: SNP MP charged over Celtic flag feud with neighbour

An SNP MP and his neighbour have been charged by police after an alleged disturbance over a Celtic soccer flag.

Steven Bonnar, MP for Coatbridge and Bellshill, is alleged to have hung the staff’s flag within the window of his dwelling in Lanarkshire on 16 April.

However when confronted by a neighbour in an change which happened a month into the coronavirus lockdown, the 2 are alleged to have gotten into an argument.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

While initially no expenses have been made, officer have since returned to the case following additional investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson mentioned: “Following additional inquiries, Police Scotland can affirm two males aged 38 and 51 have been charged in connection with a disturbance at an deal with in Columbia Court, Uddingston, on Thursday 16 April, 2020.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one among a lot of artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 2/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains exterior his condominium in Manchester Reuters 3/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day concerning the persistent underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service exterior the gates of Downing Street, London PA 4/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 5/50 10 May 2020 A lady passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 6/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seashore in Brighton Getty 7/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 8/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth Reuters 9/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 10/50 5 May 2020 The solar seems to blow up over the horizon on this montage of photos captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his dwelling in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a lot of footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digital camera which have been then mixed to present the attention catching daybreak picture Nick Lucas/SWNS 11/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence exterior the hearth station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation PA 12/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley resort give meals to ambulance employees Reuters 13/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect exterior New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP through Getty 14/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a subject within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown PA 15/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah have fun his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast supplied by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his dwelling in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard Capture the Light Photography/Getty 16/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing because of the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 17/50 28 April 2020 NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key employees who’ve died in the course of the coronavirus outbreak PA 18/50 27 April 2020 The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic decreased demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at one among their greatest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past. PA 19/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was as a consequence of happen as we speak after working 2.6 miles as a substitute of 26 miles to boost cash for The Running Charity Reuters 20/50 25 April 2020 A muslim lady walks previous balloons exterior the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 21/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed in the course of the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East Rex 22/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with automobiles to organize a subject subsequent to a subject of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 23/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak PA 24/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 25/50 20 April 2020 A canine walker on Blyth seashore in Northumberland PA 26/50 19 April 2020 A chunk of coronavirus themed avenue artwork grafitti in East London AFP through Getty 27/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning staff spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 28/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 29/50 16 April 2020 A lady carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 30/50 15 April 2020 A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to experiences, at the very least 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved concerning the affect of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 31/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 32/50 13 April 2020 Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 33/50 12 April 2020 A lady prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London PA 34/50 11 April 2020 A person jogs on an empty seashore in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 35/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automotive park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 36/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by youngsters displayed in help of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 37/50 8 April 2020 A avenue cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 38/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 39/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are making ready them to help the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle in opposition to coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 40/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a lady to go dwelling after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London AP 41/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory within the management race of the Labour Party AFP through Getty 42/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS workers stand on marks on the bottom, put in place to make sure social distancing tips are adhered to, on the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital on the ExCel centre in London, a brief hospital with 4000 beds which has been arrange for the remedy of Covid-19 sufferers. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into greater than 80 wards containing 42 beds every, the power will likely be used to deal with Covid-19 sufferers who’ve been transferred from different intensive care models throughout London. PA 43/50 2 April 2020 A toddler at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in help of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 44/50 1 April 2020 Staff carrying PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure in opposition to Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a affected person at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP through Getty 45/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier stays closed and abandoned of vacationers in the course of the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 46/50 30 March 2020 Waves break in opposition to the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA 47/50 29 March 2020 Waves crash over a automotive on the seafront throughout windy situations in Broadstairs, Kent PA 48/50 28 March 2020 Derbyshire Police dye the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton black, as gatherings there are “dangerous” and are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government” PA 49/50 27 March 2020 A highway signal advising drivers to ‘keep dwelling defend NHS saves lives’ is seen on the M80 close to Banknock because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 50/50 26 March 2020 A postman wears a masks and gloves to ship letters in Broadstairs, Kent, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. The UK’s coronavirus loss of life toll reached 463 on Wednesday. PA

1/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one among a lot of artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 2/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains exterior his condominium in Manchester Reuters 3/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day concerning the persistent underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service exterior the gates of Downing Street, London PA 4/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA

5/50 10 May 2020 A lady passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 6/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seashore in Brighton Getty 7/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 8/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth Reuters

9/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 10/50 5 May 2020 The solar seems to blow up over the horizon on this montage of photos captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his dwelling in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a lot of footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digital camera which have been then mixed to present the attention catching daybreak picture Nick Lucas/SWNS 11/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence exterior the hearth station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation PA 12/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley resort give meals to ambulance employees Reuters

13/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect exterior New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP through Getty 14/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a subject within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown PA 15/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah have fun his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast supplied by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his dwelling in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard Capture the Light Photography/Getty 16/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing because of the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP

17/50 28 April 2020 NHS workers on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS workers and key employees who’ve died in the course of the coronavirus outbreak PA 18/50 27 April 2020 The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic decreased demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at one among their greatest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past. PA 19/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was as a consequence of happen as we speak after working 2.6 miles as a substitute of 26 miles to boost cash for The Running Charity Reuters 20/50 25 April 2020 A muslim lady walks previous balloons exterior the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters

21/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed in the course of the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East Rex 22/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with automobiles to organize a subject subsequent to a subject of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 23/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak PA 24/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA

25/50 20 April 2020 A canine walker on Blyth seashore in Northumberland PA 26/50 19 April 2020 A chunk of coronavirus themed avenue artwork grafitti in East London AFP through Getty 27/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning staff spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 28/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty

29/50 16 April 2020 A lady carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 30/50 15 April 2020 A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to experiences, at the very least 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved concerning the affect of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 31/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 32/50 13 April 2020 Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA

33/50 12 April 2020 A lady prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London PA 34/50 11 April 2020 A person jogs on an empty seashore in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 35/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automotive park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 36/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by youngsters displayed in help of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty

37/50 8 April 2020 A avenue cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 38/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 39/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are making ready them to help the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle in opposition to coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 40/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a lady to go dwelling after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London AP

41/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory within the management race of the Labour Party AFP through Getty 42/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS workers stand on marks on the bottom, put in place to make sure social distancing tips are adhered to, on the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital on the ExCel centre in London, a brief hospital with 4000 beds which has been arrange for the remedy of Covid-19 sufferers. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into greater than 80 wards containing 42 beds every, the power will likely be used to deal with Covid-19 sufferers who’ve been transferred from different intensive care models throughout London. PA 43/50 2 April 2020 A toddler at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in help of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 44/50 1 April 2020 Staff carrying PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure in opposition to Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a affected person at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP through Getty

45/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier stays closed and abandoned of vacationers in the course of the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty 46/50 30 March 2020 Waves break in opposition to the pier at Tynemouth, on the North East coast PA 47/50 29 March 2020 Waves crash over a automotive on the seafront throughout windy situations in Broadstairs, Kent PA 48/50 28 March 2020 Derbyshire Police dye the “blue lagoon” in Harpur Hill, Buxton black, as gatherings there are “dangerous” and are “in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government” PA

49/50 27 March 2020 A highway signal advising drivers to ‘keep dwelling defend NHS saves lives’ is seen on the M80 close to Banknock because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 50/50 26 March 2020 A postman wears a masks and gloves to ship letters in Broadstairs, Kent, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. The UK’s coronavirus loss of life toll reached 463 on Wednesday. PA

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Bonnar and the SNP have been approached for remark following the fees.

Additional reporting by Press Association