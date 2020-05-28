Steve Yzerman says Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill keeping job

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NHL abandoned the rest of the regular season on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. It plans to carry a 24-team playoff if the league is ready to resume play.

Detroit had a league-low 17 wins in its 71-game season. Every staff within the NHL had at the very least 23 extra factors than the Red Wings, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins had 61 extra factors.

The resolution to go straight to the playoffs ended the season for the Red Wings together with Buffalo, New Jersey, Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Ottawa.

Yzerman determined to maintain Blashill last year when the Hall of Fame participant returned to Detroit. He was supportive of him all through one other rebuilding season.

Former Red Wings common supervisor Ken Holland gave Blashill a two-year extension in 2019, keeping him below contract via the 2021-22 season.